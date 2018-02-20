Jodie's Inspiration tees off 2018 fundraising campaign

The third annual charity golf day will be on again this weekend, Sunday February 25.

MORE than 200 amateur and seasoned players will drive Jodie's Inspiration into its 2018 fundraising season this Sunday February 25 at the Lismore Workers Golf Club.

The annual charity golf day has previously secured $84,000 worth of scalp cooling machines for the integrated cancer care centre at Lismore Base Hospital.

The event will see more than 200 players take to the course as they compete in a four player ambrose.

Players will be treated to a complementary BBQ and will be able to participate in various on-course fundraisers, such as:

A hole in one competition on the par three 8th hole

A longest drive for both male and female players on the 9th hole

Plus a 'buy a birdie' putting competition on the 13th hole

Players could walk away with more than $5000 worth of prizes thanks to generous sponsors, in particular the Lismore Workers Club.

Chairman of Jodie's Inspiration Jesse Smith said this years Golf Day was shaping up to be another wonderful community fundraising event.

"I wish to thank our major sponsor, the Lismore Workers Club, for its support for the third consecutive year,” Mr Smith said.

"I also extend the charity's thanks to the many local businesses who so generously donated prizes so that we are able to give away over $5000 worth of goods to the players.

"I also wish to acknowledge the local businesses who sponsored the holes on course. These businesses generated $9,000 for our cause before the first golf ball has been driven down the fairway, which is a truly remarkable testament to the generosity of our business community.”

Jodie's Inspiration 2018 Major Raffle will also be launched at the weekend's charity event with more than $12,000 worth of prizes to be won.