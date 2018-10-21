Jockeys hurt in nasty Cranbourne race fall

Brad Rawiller and Brian Higgins have been injured in a fall at Cranbourne.

JOCKEYS Brad Rawiller and Brian Higgins were taken to the Alfred Hospital after suffering injuries in a serious fall at Cranbourne on Sunday.

Both jockeys were treated on the track by paramedics for almost an hour.

Jockeys and stewards elected to abandon the meeting after the fall in the third race

Both jockeys were conscious but were taken to the Alfred Hospital for assessment.

Victorian Jockeys' Association chief executive Matt Hyland said Higgins main concerns were internal as he has ribs, lung and abdomen pain. He said Rawiller had chest pains but had suffered concussion.

Chief steward James Hitchcock said the lengthy delay and the jockeys being concerned for the welfare of their colleagues led to the meeting being postponed after three races.

Popular jockey Brad Rawiller after riding a winner at Caulfield on Blue Sapphire Stakes Day last week.

Hyland said it was a great decision by the stewards to do this as "a number of the jockeys were stressed over the incident."

"It was extremely tough for them. There was a lot of angst among them with the situation."

Rawiller's mount Frankly Harvey fell with 600m to go and Higgins mount Vin Fizz crashed over the top of him.

Both horses galloped back to the enclosure after the incident.