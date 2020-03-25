Menu
Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn. Photo Scott Powick
Sport

Jockeys and trainers miss race meeting

Mitchell Craig
25th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A HANDFUL of Northern Rivers jockeys and trainers missed the chance to race today when the TAB meeting at Coffs Harbour was abandoned.

A track inspection by stewards found a section of the track unsafe to race on after rain in the region.

While most sports have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, horse and greyhound racing is set to continue.

Most local trainers will have to wait until the weekend to race again with meetings at Armidale and Port Macquarie

Meanwhile, Matt Dunn will head to Warwick Farm tomorrow with two-year-old colt Sagacious to run in the $50,000 Sky Racing maiden plate (1100m).

It has drawn barrier 10 but will have experienced jockey Hugh Bowman on board.

Bowman won the $3.5 million Golden Slipper on Farnan at Rosehill on Saturday.

Dunn had a winner on his home track at Murwillumbah yesterday when Triple the Fun ($1.26 favourite) won the Tweed maiden plate.

“She probably didn’t look quite as convincing as we’d like at that price,” Dunn said.

“There was a few little things she did wrong but it’s only her second start and she’ll improve.

“She has enough talent and the physical improvement she’s taken from her last preparation to here is impressive.”

   

