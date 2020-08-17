Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WINNING FORM: Jockey Belinda Hodder rode At Witz End home to win in the Beef Week Cup at Casino on the weekend after a top ride at Grafton earlier in the season. Photo: Adam Hourigan
WINNING FORM: Jockey Belinda Hodder rode At Witz End home to win in the Beef Week Cup at Casino on the weekend after a top ride at Grafton earlier in the season. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Sport

Jockey rides At Witz End to a thrilling finish in Casino Cup

Geoff Newling
17th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AT WITZ End was going to be “ridden cold and come late” in Saturday’s $30,000 The Hotel Cecil Casino Cup, but that all changed early on when the Lismore gelding’s jockey summed up the early lack of pace perfectly.

Belinda Hodder’s decision to go forward and make it a sprint home up the notorious Casino hill was a Cup winner, according to winning trainer Owen Glue.

“It was a brilliant ride,” the Lismore-based Glue said.

“We were going to ride him cold and come late.”

Glue said Hodder’s instructions aboard the five-year-old gelding son of Epaulette were for a late spurt.

“But there was no speed in the race and Belinda elected to go forward and make it a sprint home at the top of the straight,” Glue said.

“He had no weight on his back (55kg).”

Glue knew Casino-trained Exclusive was going to be hard to beat but his 60kg was a big weight and while he chased hard he wasn’t able to catch At Witz End and was beaten just over half a length.

Well backed Prima was almost two lengths away third.

At Witz End has now won seven of his 25 starts and more than $95,000 prizemoney for his owner Vince O’Connell.

It was the gelding’s third run at Casino, finishing sixth in a Class 3 at his first attempt then fourth in the recent Beef Week Cup to Exclusive.

Glue has trained the horse since a yearling and describes him as, “an honest, versatile and adaptable horse”.

Now Glue hopes to win another Cup with him in a few weeks time after aiming him at the Casino Cup/Murwillumbah Cup double.

The $40,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1550m) will be run Friday, August 28 and looks ideal for the gelding.

“It depends on how he pulls up,” Glue said,

“He has won over a mile at Grafton but that’s as far as he wants to go.”

Hodder’s Cup win enabled her to join Matt McGuren and Luke Rolls at the top of the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership.

They have three wins apiece after Rolls snared a double at Casino and McGuren rode the first winner on Cup Day for Matt Dunn.

at witz end casino cup lismore trainer northern rivers horse trainer northern rivers sport owen glue
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 GAMES: Lismore Swans star marks huge achievement

        Premium Content 50 GAMES: Lismore Swans star marks huge achievement

        Sport SHE started off training in 2016 before there was even a women’s team.

        CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        News Police have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property

        Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        News He was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore

        Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        Premium Content Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        News Men allegedly used metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer in assault