Toowoomba jockey Brooke Stower was taken away in an ambulance during a meeting at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Jockey involved in horse fall at Grafton races

Mitchell Keenan
and Geoff Newling, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Aug 2020 5:30 PM
CLARENCE River Jockey Club was forced to push back a number of races on Monday after jockey Brooke Stower was taken to hospital following an incident with a horse.

Race three through to seven were rescheduled up to 25 minutes after their original start times when Stower took a fall on Terry Commerford-trained Ambridge before race 2.

Brooke Stower (left) in action at the Tweed Valley Jockey Club in Murwillumbah in 2018.
Reports claim the three-year-old gelding reared up in the yard and bucked Stower off the back before the Toowoomba jockey was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for observation.

Stower was set to ride in four more races for the day, but Racing NSW Stewards announced her replacements, including Grafton jockey Ben Looker.

Looker claimed the sole lead in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership when he booted Managua home for Murwillumbah trainer Ed O’Rourke in the $22,000 Handle The Truth Maiden Handicap (1206m).

Ben Looker, pictured on Paul Smith-trained Queen Gina, had a fine day at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, August 31, 2020.
His perfect ride aboard Managua handed the four-year-old gelding son of Pierro his first win at his third start in.

“He’ll come on a lot from that fitness wise,” O’Rourke said.

“He will improve.”

O’Rourke might head him back to Grafton in a few weeks time for a Class 1 1400m race.

He also thanked his good team of workers at home while also thanking top jockey Matt McGuren for his help in educating Managua.

“Matt and his wife did a great job getting him right in the gates,” O’Rourke added.

Looker then had a winning finish to the day when teaming up with John Shelton’s Tobasco to take the Kosciuszko Tickets Closing Soon Benchmark Handicap (1006m).

