Jockey club swamped by nominations

BALLINA RUNNER: Stephen Lee has nominated Spiral for the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting on Friday. Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA Jockey Club has been swamped by nominations for Friday's seven-race Brown and Hurley-sponsored TAB meeting.

The BJC received 166 nominations yesterday, confirmed secretary-manager Matt Bertram.

"Massive,” Bertram said of the nominations.

"That's with a two-year-old race where we only had four nominations as well.”

Nominations for that 2YO race have been extended until 11am today, he added.

"But we've just had a stack of noms,” he said.

"The main race, the Brown & Hurley Open Handicap (a $22,000 race over 1300m), has attracted 21 nominations and will be a good race.”

Ballina trainer Stephen Lee, who is leading the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer's premiership (12 wins) has nominated two-Ataraxia and Spiral.

"Ataraxia is an interesting runner, a former Darley horse,” Bertram said.

"Has been running some real good races and did race in Group races as a three-year-old.

"There are some nice horses too, like Anne Bonny (Owen Glue), Chloride (Paul Robbins), Powerful Saga (Helen Page) and Landmarks (Scott Cumming) nominated.”

He said the Ballina track will also be in fine fettle.

"Should be a good three or four by the time we race Friday,” he said.

"Should be perfect.”

It will be the last race meeting at Ballina until its annual Boxing Day event.

There are TAB meetings at Lismore on December 21 and 29.

Murwillumbah races for the last time this year on December 14.

Meanwhile, Grafton race meetings have attracted the heat of late, with the mercury tipping 40 degrees on Sunday.

While punters were greeted with 38.2 degree temperatures during the last heatwave to hit the region for Jacaranda Cup Kensei Club Race Day on November 7.

The race meeting was the last at Grafton for 2018, with the 2019 calendar set to kick off on Sunday, January 27.