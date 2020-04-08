Jockey celebrates first win as a trainer

Jockey Robert Agnew had his first win as a trainer at Ballina. Photo Adam Hourigan

PORT Macquarie jockey Robert Agnew had his first win as a trainer at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting today.

Agnew, who has ridden more than 200 winners, is one of only a few jockeys in the country who also holds a trainers licence.

He currently has four horses in work with two-year-old filly Joey’s Gift winning the $22,000 2YO Handicap (1000m) while his other two-year-old Chillie Cod finished third in the same race.

Agnew has been training for a year and under racing rules can only have five runners at a time while still having his jockey’s licence.

“I got a little bit heavy and have probably struggled to get the plumb rides,” Agnew said.

“This avenue opened up for me and it’s taking over the jockey side of things.

“I’ve only had 16 rides this season, training is my focus and hopefully (today) gives me a little kick along.”

Joey’s Gift flew over the final 300m to win impressively for jockey Kirk Matheson.

The filly had trialled at Grafton over 1006m on March 31 who Agnew expects to improve in the next six months.

He rates Chillie Cod as the better horse but was not surprised by the result.

“She’s the better of the two but she’ll be better next prep,” Agnew said.

“I have a lovely little two-year-old with her and she’s the ultimate professional.”

In other races, Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn started the day with a winning double.

He had consecutive wins in maiden handicap races with favourites Gentleman’s Words and Sniperess.

Sniperess battled hard to get the win with jockey Belinda Hodder steering the three-year-old home.

“She’s only had a handful of rides for me Belinda; but she’s done really well and today was no exception,” Dunn said.