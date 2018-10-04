Menu
Blake Shinn undergoes physiotherapy with Lana Johnson.
‘Long way to go’: Jockey’s broken neck battle

4th Oct 2018 10:50 AM

BLAKE Shinn's road back from a broken neck was never going to be easy and the champion jockey has continued to share that journey with supporters.

Shinn was rushed to hospital in August after he suffered a serious neck injury in a Randwick barrier trial fall.

Blake Shinn with his neck-brace just after the fall at Randwick.
Shinn was riding Pacific Legend in a 1045m heat when the horse seemed to become unbalanced near the home turn and the jockey slipped from the saddle.

The regular jockey for three-time Group 1 winner Happy Clapper, was taken to nearby Prince of Wales Hospital where X-rays revealed he had fractures in his C1 and C3 vertebra.

Shinn on Thursday shared a video of his ongoing recovery to social media.

He was coming off arguably a career-best season where he rode 80 Sydney winners to be second in the jockeys premiership prior to the fall.

Shinn had also won five Group 1 races - three on the outstanding Happy Clapper including the Epsom-Doncaster Handicap double.

Jockey Blake Shinn hopes to pick up where he left off when fully recovered from the neck injury. Picture: AAP
Before Shinn's fall, he rode Happy Clapper the same day to finish a close fourth in a 1250m barrier trial.

Shinn's injury will require three to six months recovery which likely rules him out from a return to the track until next year.

 

