JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

HUTCHINSON Builders has been appointed as the principal contractor for a $12 million civil construction program to deliver the final stage of the $400 million Casuarina Beach community.

The final stage will involve the creation of 77 home sites and nine boutique medium-density development sites.

A range of residential dwellings will be built including owner-occupier apartments, investment and holiday apartments and terrace homes, as well as streetfront retail and business accommodation.

Hutchinson Builders NSW general manager Paul Hart said the civil works program would generate more than 30 construction jobs, most of which would be given to local contractors.

"As a company we aim to employ locals wherever possible," Mr Hart said.

"About 95 per cent of the Casuarina Beach workforce will be made up of Gold Coast and Tweed residents.

The masterplan for the $400 million Casuarina Beach community.

"We are particularly pleased to be working with Clarence Property, which has a reputation for quality and consistency across all of its projects."

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey said the decision to do civil works across the entire site would benefit buyers and the wider community.

"The Tweed Coast community has waited for years to see the final stage of Casuarina Beach come to fruition, so we are working with Hutchinson Builders to have the entire precinct complete by around mid next year," Mr Fahey said.

"The start of civil works gives current and prospective purchasers confidence they will be able to commence building their new homes in the near future, with the first residents expected to be moving in as early as late 2020.

He said the final stage of Casuarina Beach would provide more than 13,000sq m of open space including a park, while a cycleway connection would be provided and would connect to the existing cycleway network on the western side of Casuarina Way.