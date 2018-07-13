Jobs predicted after final flight checks are finished

GROWTH: The Geosim Technologies team of Chris du Plessis, Richard Harris, Charles du Plessis and Ben Leadbetter.

AN IPSWICH business is preparing to deliver its first flight simulator to equip New South Wales pilots with skills needed to undertake daring rescues.

Despite only operating from a small shed on Turley St, Geosim technologies has built a global network with several world firsts in the aviation simulator industry.

The company recently signed a deal with Westpac Rescue Helicopter to supply a simulator for its pilots.

Westpac's chief pilot will do final checks on the simulator this Friday before it is taken to the chopper base at Lismore.

If the rescuers are happy with the product they will buy two more, according to Geosim managing director Charles du Plessis.

"This is the kick starter," he said.

Mr du Plessis said LifeFlight at Brisbane Airport was another operator keeping an eye on the success of the Westpac simulator.

"They're looking to see what we've got and we've gone and spoken with Aviation Australia - they're very interested," he said.

"There's a lot of guys interested at the moment but it all rests basically on Westpac approving this on Friday.

"I really don't foresee any problems with that."

Mr du Plessis expected increased production would result in the company looking for more employees.

"As soon as we start to produce we're going to have to employ staff," he said.

Geosim has been around since 2002 and worked from the Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre's incubator site for about four years.

He said the company has been "a pioneer in simulators with a lot of world firsts".