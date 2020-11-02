‘JOBS, JOBS, JOBS’: Casino set to become equestrian hub

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and RVC general manager Vaughan Macdonald at the showground funding announcement.

CASINO is set to go horse crazy after the showgrounds and racetrack headlined a major funding boost for the Casino area.

The showgrounds and racetrack will receive $8.2 million in funding which will turn the facility into the prime equestrian centre on the Northern Rivers.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said this funding and eventual upgrade had the potential to transform the community.

“Country shows and events are the beating heart of any community and while many have been cancelled this year, this funding will see our showground and racetrack transformed.”

Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow said the equestrian centre delivered on a long-time plan for the council.

“With the showground, it’s a bit of a dream come true and I believe it’ll be the equine capital of the Northern Rivers … the horse industry is bigger than people think.”

The timeline of the project will be determined after the tenders for the project are finalised.

Also announced was $9.9 million for the Richmond Valley industrial estate development aimed at enticing new industries to town.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announcing the Industrial precinct funding.

Mr Hogan said that the funding represented would be crucial to support Casino’s job growth in the future.

“This particular investment is all about jobs, jobs, jobs … if you drive around this industrial precinct what I see sheds and jobs, any industrial precinct is the hub of a job creating activity in our region.”

“A $10 million stimulus package doesn’t sound sexy when you’re going to take sewerage and a road and electricity and water into an area,” Mr Hogan said, but he said those things were needed to provide places where people work.

Both projects are being funded through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the NSW and Federal Government.