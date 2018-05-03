Jobs up for grabs at the Casino meatworks

LOOKING for a new job?

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company has a number of positions vacant at the moment.

The meatworks is a leading export food processor with production facilities at Casino and Booyong, near Lismore.

Enthusiastic workers are needed to fill a multitude of roles at the meat processing facilities.

"These positions offer and excellent opportunity to combine your career with the great lifestyle offered by our region," the company explains on its Facebook page.

Jobs available now include:

Butchers

Boners/slicers

Slaughterers

Knife hands

Processing labourers.

Forward applications to hr@cassino.com.au