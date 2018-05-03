Menu
Jobs up for grabs at the Casino meatworks

3rd May 2018 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:35 PM

LOOKING for a new job?

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company has a number of positions vacant at the moment.

The meatworks is a leading export food processor with production facilities at Casino and Booyong, near Lismore.

Enthusiastic workers are needed to fill a multitude of roles at the meat processing facilities.

"These positions offer and excellent opportunity to combine your career with the great lifestyle offered by our region," the company explains on its Facebook page.

Jobs available now include:

  • Butchers
  • Boners/slicers
  • Slaughterers
  • Knife hands
  • Processing labourers.

Forward applications to hr@cassino.com.au

butcher casino meatworks
    Man dies at popular North Coast swimming-spot

    POLICE say the man may have suffered a medical episode in the water.

    CRUEL ACT: Bird shot because it was 'annoying'

    "I'm just disgusted, you know it's not the bird's fault"

    Drunk, unlicensed driver narrowly misses cop in 6 car chase

    "I'm sorry, I just need to get to the Gold Coast."

    Big changes ahead for child care funding

    premium_icon Big changes ahead for child care funding

    How the government changes to child care payments may affect you.

