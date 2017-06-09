Jobs flow in $2m boost for Casino

ALMOST $2.2 million and a stack of jobs will be injected into the Casino community with government funding announced for two local businesses.

Most of the money - $2 million - will go towards additional aged care beds.

For Richmond Lodge, it means an extra 30 high care beds on top of the existing 30 beds.

It is expected to open up a large number of jobs for Casino, not only in aged care but also in construction with space needed for the extra residents.

On top of that, $175,000 is going to the Northern Co-operative Meat Company, with local farmers able to upgrade their infrastructure - such as fencing, cattle loading ramps, yard and pastoral improvements - thanks to the company's new business division.

Northern Co-operative Meat Company chief executive officer Simon Stahl said they were matching the $175,000 government grant for the new division.

"We had the concept of a business division after going around to a couple of local producers and seeing what were some inhibitors to growing their business and being profitable," he said.

"We're facilitating improving (local farmers') businesses, from infra- structure to finance to collaborative farming."

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the grant from the Centre for Co-operative Excellence was great news for workers at the meat- works, which is Casino's biggest employer.

"It's also great news for our local beef and pork farmers," Mr Hogan said.

"(The new) division will help small family farms upgrade their infrastructure.

" In turn, this will increase farm production and profits, as well as increasing supply to the meatworks.

"It's a win-win for our small farmers and the Casino meatworks.

"Under the co-operative model, not only does the farmer have a shared interest in the success of the co-operative, the co-operative has an interest in the success of the farmer as a supplier and owner."

Mr Stahl said the advantage for them was more and stronger producer members but he wasn't sure yet how farmers would be chosen for the scheme.