JOBS: Build bridges and roads, learn admin at council

Kyogle Council is offering young people a fresh start in 2021, with a range of apprenticeships and traineeships on offer.

In conjunction with NovaSkill, the council is offering jobs in the areas of bridge and road construction, water operations and business administration.

The new job opportunities come on top of the seven apprenticeships and traineeships the council is currently hosting, and the 14 opportunities created since the program started in 2018.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council took its role as one of the region's major employers seriously.

"Council believes very strongly that it has a responsibility to provide our young people with jobs where possible and to give them the opportunity to train and learn skills that they can use throughout their careers," she said.

"Employing apprentices and trainees also helps council address issues with its ageing workforce and ensures we have the skills needed to provide critical services to the community into the future."

Positions will be based in Kyogle, Woodenbong and Bonalbo.

Successful applicants will begin their career in February, and will gain on-the-job training, as well as help to complete a nationally recognised qualification.

The council's general manager, Graham Kennett, said the program had been successful to date, with three of the apprentices ending up with full time employment post completion of their apprenticeships.

"This program has also helped our older employees work towards a phased transition to retirement, with the transitional period providing them with another set of hands to help out with the daily tasks, while also allowing them to transfer their years of knowledge to the next generation of council employees," he said.

"It has been a real win-win for everyone involved."

On offer are:

● Apprenticeship in civil construction (roads)

● Apprenticeship in civil constriction (bridges)

● Traineeship water operations

● Traineeship business administration.

Applications for all positions close on Monday, January 18.

Visit www.novaskill.com.au or the Positions Vacant page on the council's website.