JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: Jobs are being advertisded for the new highway service station being built at West Ballina.
Jobs available now for new highway servo at Ballina

Graham Broadhead
24th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
JOBS are being advertised for the new highway service centre being built on the Pacific Highway at West Ballina.

The employment website Seek currently has listed jobs for a store manager and an assistant store manager at what is being called the BP Australia Travel Centre.

A spokesperson for BP Australia said the 24-hour service station is set to create 40 jobs.

The spokesperson said the fully operational service centre will employ about 200 people.

The highway service centre, which was approved in December 2017, is being built, and will be operated, by BP Australia on land owned by Transport for NSW.

Work began in February last year and is scheduled to be completed in April.

The site will provide 24-hour fuel, seven days a week, and include 25 parking spaces for trucks and other oversized vehicles.

The BP spokesperson said one of the tenants confirmed for the site is “BP’s signature Wild Bean cafe”.

Other tenants will be confirmed at a later date, the spokesperson said.

“BP has chosen to invest in the site in Ballina due to its future growth potential, and to cater to the needs of local and travelling customers, particularly as it will be conveniently located along the Pacific Highway,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a significant and exciting investment for BP.”

To find out more about the jobs available, see the website bp.com.au/careers.

