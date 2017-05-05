Jobs advertised to lead greyhound reform

TIGHT PACK: The dogs take the bend in the Newsmail Race at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Clubs Easter event at Thabeban Park.

THE NSW Government's greyhound industry reforms are progressing with recruitment underway for the new regulator and commercial body board, Minister for Racing Paul Toole announced today.

Mr Toole said applications are open for a Chief Commissioner and two Commissioners to lead the new independent Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission, as well as for directors for a reconstituted Greyhound Racing NSW.

"These appointments will play key roles in implementing the reforms and repositioning the industry for a sustainable future,” Mr Toole said.

"It's important we appoint highly capable and experienced people who are committed to securing a competitive and sustainable industry that is recognised for its leading animal welfare practices.”

The recruitment process will ensure industry integrity through rigorous probity assessments. It will appoint a mix of independent and industry directors to the Greyhound Racing NSW Board.

The Chief Commissioner will oversee the establishment of the commission, including the transfer of regulatory and welfare functions from the existing Greyhound Racing NSW.

"The creation of the independent commission is a key part of the reformed greyhound industry structure. Separating regulatory and commercial functions will improve governance, transparency and accountability,” Mr Toole said.

"I encourage applicants with extensive commercial or regulatory experience to consider making a contribution to the industry and to apply for one of the advertised positions.”

The NSW Government has committed $41 million over the next five years to implement the reforms, with $11 million for the establishment and initial operation of the integrity commission and $30 million to improve animal welfare including track upgrades to reduce injury risks.