JOB OPPORTUNITY: Work on the banks of the Richmond River

RICHMOND Valley Council is seeking expressions of interest from enthusiastic, customer-focused operators to manage the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park and Camping Grounds.

LOOKING for a career change?

The Riverside Caravan Park and its adjoining facilities on the foreshore of the Richmond River are key features in council's pursuit of the development of tourism opportunities within the local area.

A RVC spokeswoman said a commission-based agreement will be negotiated with the successful applicant and the new management period would be up to two years, with a two-year option.

"The caravan park is an important facility within the Richmond Valley LGA, with the ability to cater for the needs of the tourists visiting this lovely part of the Northern Rivers region," the spokeswoman said.

"It is envisaged the contractor will start management of the park in July if possible."

The park is a short-term tourist facility and has 17 powered sites, three unpowered sites, camping grounds, and an amenities block.

The spokeswoman said the park is governed by the council's policies and procedures, as well as the State Government's best practice management guidelines for those who manage caravan and camping parks on Crown Land.

"The park's management will work with the Discover Richmond Valley team and local businesses to maximise the returns to the community from visitors staying and visiting Coraki," she said.

"Management will further be required to work with Discover Richmond Valley in developing strategies designed to attract increased patronage to the park, including return visits.

Interested parties should submit their expression of interest in writing, addressing the selection criteria below and forwarded to:

General Manager, Richmond Valley Council

Locked Bag 10, Casino NSW 2470

Or via email to: council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.

The aim of the criteria is to highlight the skills, knowledge and experience you will bring to the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park and Camping Grounds.

Expressions of interest are to be received no later than Tuesday, June 30.

For more info on the selection criteria visit: Richmond Valley Council or contact Sharon Davidson on 0419 401 214, or email sharon.davidson@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au