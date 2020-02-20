Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jo-Ann Miller State Parliament .Pic Annette Dew
Jo-Ann Miller State Parliament .Pic Annette Dew
Breaking

Jo-Ann Miller quits politics

Lachlan Mcivor
Paige Ashby
by and
20th Feb 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JO-ANN Miller has resigned from her position as a member of parliament, fighting back tears as she handed in her letter of resignation.
The rogue Bundamba MP made the call in parliament this morning.
"There has been much speculation and comment in the media recently in regards to my position and my future," she said.

The letter than ended a 20 year career. Source: Supplied
The letter than ended a 20 year career. Source: Supplied


"I must respond.
"I intend to resign as the Member for Bundamba. My reasons are contained in a letter of resignation."
The first person Mrs Miller hugged after handing the letter to Speaker Curtis Pitt was Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.


MORE TO COME

More Stories

Show More
ipswich jo-ann miller politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future of Lismore chain store uncertain after widespread collapse

        premium_icon Future of Lismore chain store uncertain after widespread...

        News POPULAR homewares chain announces shock collapse, with the future of the Lismore store uncertain.

        Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        premium_icon Two Bluesfest artists cancel their shows

        News ORGANISERS confirmed both acts have been removed from the line up.

        Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        premium_icon Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        News THE 36-year-old Casino farmer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

        Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        premium_icon Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

        News “WE have hosted (international students) for several years and because of the...