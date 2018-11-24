Builder blames minister for collapse

A STATE minister has been accused of being complicit in the collapse of a major central Queensland builder.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, JM Kelly director John Murphy accused Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni of causing the firm to go into liquidation by excluding it from tender opportunities valued at $90 million. Mr de Brenni has denied the allegation.

In April, JMK lodged a Right to Information and Privacy Application seeking information with respect to BAS's (Building and Asset Services) decisions to exclude it from tendering for work.

JM Kelly director John Murphy. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Mr Murphy said those documents showed that on July 13, 2017, Mr de Brenni requested a brief in relation to what disciplinary actions were being taken by Queensland Building and Construction Commission against JMK.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr Murphy laid the blame firmly on Mr de Brenni.

"The actions of the QBCC and BAS under directions from Minister de Brenni in ­excluding JMK … resulted in an administrator being appointed to JMK on October 17," he wrote.

"Minister de Brenni is complicit in the collapse of JMK and seeks to impugn my reputation to conceal his complicity."

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the State Government followed legal requirements. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh

Mr de Brenni said that he did not accept that JMK met QBCC financial requirements, something Mr Murphy denied.

"The insinuation by Minister de Brenni that JMK failed to meet the QBCC minimum financial requirements (MFR) was at best misleading and at worst a deliberate attempt by the Minister to excuse the actions of BAS and his agency the QBCC," Mr Murphy wrote.

"At no time did JMK fail any MFR requests."

Mr de Brenni said the State Government followed all legal requirements.