JLO engaged wearing Byron-made clothes

THE phones are ringing off the hook at a northern NSW fashion house this week after one of the world's biggest music stars gave it the ultimate compliment.

Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez shared photos with her 89 million Instagram followers at the weekend of her agreeing to marry former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez proposing to Jennifer Lopez (J-Lo) wearing Byron Bay label Spell & The Gypsy.

Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez.



J. Lo was wearing a two-piece "Seashell" set that retails for $330 - $189 for the skirt and $139 for the top.

The clothing belongs to Byron Bay label Spelling & The Gypsy, founded by sisters Elizabeth and Isabella Briedis 2009.

"The top has sold out on our Australian website," Spell & The Gypsy PR and marketing manager Mel Carrero said. "There are still some skirts left."

The two piece 'seashell' piece from Byron Bay designer Spell & the Gypsy retails for $330.

Lopez is the not the first celebrity to spruik the label.

"Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Blake Lively have worn our designs before," Ms Carrero said.

"Elsa (Pataky the wife of film star Chris Hemsworth wife) is a good friend of the brand."

The Briedis sisters started the fashion label after being inspired by clothing worn by their Latvian grandparents.

Founders of Byron Bay clothing label Spell and the Gypsy Kid Elizabeth and Isabella Briedis. Matt Roberts

Over the past decade, their business has rapidly grown, allowing the pair open several stores in America.

All of the garments are designed and sampled in the Arts & Industry Estate of Byron Bay.

"Those pieces (Lopez) wore was inspired by the film The Blue Lagoon," Ms Carrero said.

"It has a real shipwreck look and is made out of sustainable, organic cotton.

"Spell & The Gypsy is very vintage inspired, and inspired by the Byron Bay lifestyle."