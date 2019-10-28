Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHAMPION: Chilli Harel won Gold at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan Pacific Championship for the 4th year in a row.
CHAMPION: Chilli Harel won Gold at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan Pacific Championship for the 4th year in a row. Contributed
News

Jiu Jitsu champion wins four in a row

Christian Morrow
by
28th Oct 2019 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the fourth year running thirteen-year-old Chilli Harel from Byron Bay has won Gold at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan Pacific Championship held over the weekend in Melbourne.

The annual Pan Pacific Championship is the biggest, most prestigious competition in the Southern Hemisphere. This year Chilli moved up in age group to fight against 14 year olds which presented an even greater challenge.

In the finals, he fought the 2018 defending champion and the current national champion for this age group. Chilli won the match 6-0 and was just seconds away from finishing a submission he set up towards the end of the match.

Also taking Gold medal in her division was 15 year old Luisa Santucci who finished her fight by submission and a there was a Silver medal for 19-year-old Milli McCourt.

Raz Harel from Blaze Fire Industres said supporters were extremely proud of the three local athletes and their amazing achievements whose next stop will be the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Australian Open on Sunday, November 17 at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

brazilian jiu jitsu byron bay martial arts
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CLOSED (for now): Lismore restaurant reveals big plans

    premium_icon CLOSED (for now): Lismore restaurant reveals big plans

    Business A POPULAR Lismore restaurant has closed its doors, but it's not goodbye -- they have revealed big plans for a vacant site in the CBD.

    Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

    premium_icon Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

    Community The Iron Gates 175 residential lot has been marred with controversy

    WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    premium_icon WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    Crime Police found marijuana growing underground in shipping containers

    How Lismore hospital was built with £150

    premium_icon How Lismore hospital was built with £150

    Community The building was finished in 1883 and had two doctors