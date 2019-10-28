Jiu Jitsu champion wins four in a row

CHAMPION: Chilli Harel won Gold at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan Pacific Championship for the 4th year in a row.

CHAMPION: Chilli Harel won Gold at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan Pacific Championship for the 4th year in a row. Contributed

FOR the fourth year running thirteen-year-old Chilli Harel from Byron Bay has won Gold at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan Pacific Championship held over the weekend in Melbourne.

The annual Pan Pacific Championship is the biggest, most prestigious competition in the Southern Hemisphere. This year Chilli moved up in age group to fight against 14 year olds which presented an even greater challenge.

In the finals, he fought the 2018 defending champion and the current national champion for this age group. Chilli won the match 6-0 and was just seconds away from finishing a submission he set up towards the end of the match.

Also taking Gold medal in her division was 15 year old Luisa Santucci who finished her fight by submission and a there was a Silver medal for 19-year-old Milli McCourt.

Raz Harel from Blaze Fire Industres said supporters were extremely proud of the three local athletes and their amazing achievements whose next stop will be the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Australian Open on Sunday, November 17 at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.