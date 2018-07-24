Jimmy and Bob strip down the music for you

BLUES: Jimmy Willing and Davey Bob Ramsey are Jim-Bob, a duo of two well-travelled troubadours who have a right to sing the blues.

BLUES: Jimmy Willing and Davey Bob Ramsey are Jim-Bob, a duo of two well-travelled troubadours who have a right to sing the blues.

The duo specialises in Country Blues but they also do a grand cowboy waltz and a hell of a toe tapping polka.

But for their next show at the Gollan Hotel, the two have decided to strip down... the music.

"This is our stripped down show,” Jimmy Willing said.

"It's a less is more affair and although we come from the same crucible as The Real Gone Hick-Ups we are very different. Unlike

"The Real Gone Hick-Ups, there is no big folk orchestra, no troupes of dancing girls, no bells and whistles, no shock and awe.

"What we do is take things back to the raw essence of the song, very much like the early Blues recordings that Davey Bob and I fell in love with as teenagers.”

The show is part of their monthly residency at The Gollan Hotel, when they perform on the first Wednesday night.

"Our contract has now been extended to the end of this year,” he said.

"We are motivated by a love of performing and like all good cattle dogs, we like to be working!” Willing added, well, willingly!

"The idea is we are inviting people to come to the Lismore CBD and have dinner on a Wednesday night at the Gollan while we play stripped down blues and other genres,” he explained.

Jimmy Willing and The Real Gone Hick-Ups recently became an international recording act with the uploading their self-titled first albums to Spotify, iTunes and other online platforms.