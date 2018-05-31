JIM SAYS: Umbrellas the ticket for dry sports events

Gympie could be in for a very wet Wednesday.

RAIN can spoil sports events. If you want to keep it away, carry an umbrella. Many people aren't aware of this well-known meteorological fact.

Many years ago as a budding reporter I was sent to cover the arrival in town of a CSIRO rainmaker, hired to get rid of a drought that had been around so long the frogs had to be taught how to spit.

I expected him to get off the plane with an armful of silver iodide crystals - the in-thing at the time for dropping on clouds to encourage them to do the right thing.

The only thing he carried was an umbrella.

I immediately had faith in this bloke. A rainmaker carrying an umbrella in a drought indicated he knew what he was about.

He was in town for a fair while but though he buzzed around rainmaking all over the place, the weather remained as dry as Pom's towel. Eventually he took his brolly back to Canberra without it getting wet.

The man should have known the only way to make it rain is to polish your car.

Up in Malaysia around this time they had a 93-year-old witchdoctor they called Uncle who was a non-rainmaker, which is a useful trade in a country that has more than its share of downpours. Uncle charged 40 bucks a day to make sure local sporting events weren't a washout.

At an inter-varsity carnival that he was hired to protect, the rain stayed away and the weather gurus said it would remain that way. On the last day it bucketed down.

Uncle was at a loss to explain this until he saw someone carrying an umbrella. He said that was why his anti-rainmaking spell wasn't working.

You'd think that after this the locals would have lost faith in Uncle. But no, when they dried off they hired him for the big Medeka soccer tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

It poured every day for the whole 10 days.

With his reputation as a non-rainmaker dampened, Uncle should have known the way to keep the rain away from sports events is to issue umbrellas to spectators when they enter the ground.