Jim-Bob, The Real Gone Hick-Ups and The Von Tramps on stage
THE Real Gone Hick-Ups draw water from the well of rural folk tradition and make it their own.
Be it the sound of rockabilly or a cranked up heel-and-toe polka, they always kick up the dust.
They are reminiscent of a 1940's country act, but behind such disguise lies a fine rock and roll band.
The backbone of The Real Gone Hick-Ups is Jimmy Willing, a man that is as much folk music as he is Lismore art and
creativity.
Willing will be quite busy this spring with a big list of local gigs, each with its own flavour and
paraphernalia.
The Channon Markets 42nd Birthday Party
JIMMY Willing is ready to create a big kerfuffle to celebrate the Channon Markets birthday once again.
"I'll have my A-Team on stage that day: Clancy Robinson on drums, Nirvana Glassey on double bass and Davey Bob Ramsey on guitar,” he said.
"Also on the bill is a one-off show of my marionettes The Von Tramp Family Puppets.
"The puppets and I have a long history with the Channon Markets as it was our first gig when we went horse drawn, I drove from Toonumbah west of Kyogle to The Channon, it was my maiden journey and it took several days.
"I did a decade of shows with my gypsy cart and herd of horses and I hardly ever missed a market in that time.
"The Market organisers were always very supportive and encouraging and that was great as the show was pretty edgy for it's time, I mean it's led by a Devil called Satan Von Tramp who sells Hell Fried Chicken and as such it caused consternation.”
"I only take my marionettes out of the trunk now for special occasions.”
- At the Channon Markets on Sunday, October 14.
Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups go to the Lismore Show
WILLING is really looking forward to this show.
"It will be good to play the show, I'm a big fan of the show and I have a long and colourful history with it,” he said.
"I started out drawing and painting the roosters and the merry go round and ended up running a festival tent called The Cock &
Bull.
"We did some great things so it will be good to return.
"We are playing Saturday afternoon just before the rodeo so a cowboy as it gets Rock & Roll show is what I have in mind It's a chance for the audience to polish their boots, strap on your spurs and pull your hat down hard.”
- At the North Coast National Agricultural Show's main stage on Saturday, October 20, from 5pm.
Jim-Bob at The Nimbin Hotel
JIM-BOB is a different type of musical beast all together, Willing explains.
"I'm enjoying working with Bob Ramsey on Jim-Bob, it's a a different fish to The Real Gone Hick-Ups,” he said.
"We have an old time blues approach to the music.
"It's not a rock show and even though we cover things like Iggy and The Stooges, we strip the songs back to the raw narrative, with no more than a guitar, harmonica and two voices. It's a 'less-is-more' affair.
Willing said his favourite at the moment was their cover of Wheels, a Gram Parsons number by The Flying Burrito Brothers.
"Bob and I are looking into writing a song about Gram callled Gram Parsons Haunted Nudie Suit.”
- At the Nimbin Hotel, on Friday, October 26 from 7pm.