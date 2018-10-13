Jim-Bob, The Real Gone Hick-Ups and The Von Tramps on stage

ON STAGE: Lismore artist Jimmy Willing has some varied shows lined up for local fans.

ON STAGE: Lismore artist Jimmy Willing has some varied shows lined up for local fans.

THE Real Gone Hick-Ups draw water from the well of rural folk tradition and make it their own.

Be it the sound of rockabilly or a cranked up heel-and-toe polka, they always kick up the dust.

They are reminiscent of a 1940's country act, but behind such disguise lies a fine rock and roll band.

The backbone of The Real Gone Hick-Ups is Jimmy Willing, a man that is as much folk music as he is Lismore art and

creativity.

Willing will be quite busy this spring with a big list of local gigs, each with its own flavour and

paraphernalia.

The Channon Markets 42nd Birthday Party

JIMMY Willing is ready to create a big kerfuffle to celebrate the Channon Markets birthday once again.

"I'll have my A-Team on stage that day: Clancy Robinson on drums, Nirvana Glassey on double bass and Davey Bob Ramsey on guitar,” he said.

"Also on the bill is a one-off show of my marionettes The Von Tramp Family Puppets.

"The puppets and I have a long history with the Channon Markets as it was our first gig when we went horse drawn, I drove from Toonumbah west of Kyogle to The Channon, it was my maiden journey and it took several days.

"I did a decade of shows with my gypsy cart and herd of horses and I hardly ever missed a market in that time.

"The Market organisers were always very supportive and encouraging and that was great as the show was pretty edgy for it's time, I mean it's led by a Devil called Satan Von Tramp who sells Hell Fried Chicken and as such it caused consternation.”

"I only take my marionettes out of the trunk now for special occasions.”

At the Channon Markets on Sunday, October 14.

Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups go to the Lismore Show

WILLING is really looking forward to this show.

"It will be good to play the show, I'm a big fan of the show and I have a long and colourful history with it,” he said.

"I started out drawing and painting the roosters and the merry go round and ended up running a festival tent called The Cock &

Bull.

"We did some great things so it will be good to return.

"We are playing Saturday afternoon just before the rodeo so a cowboy as it gets Rock & Roll show is what I have in mind It's a chance for the audience to polish their boots, strap on your spurs and pull your hat down hard.”

At the North Coast National Agricultural Show's main stage on Saturday, October 20, from 5pm.

Jim-Bob at The Nimbin Hotel

JIM-BOB is a different type of musical beast all together, Willing explains.

"I'm enjoying working with Bob Ramsey on Jim-Bob, it's a a different fish to The Real Gone Hick-Ups,” he said.

"We have an old time blues approach to the music.

"It's not a rock show and even though we cover things like Iggy and The Stooges, we strip the songs back to the raw narrative, with no more than a guitar, harmonica and two voices. It's a 'less-is-more' affair.

Willing said his favourite at the moment was their cover of Wheels, a Gram Parsons number by The Flying Burrito Brothers.

"Bob and I are looking into writing a song about Gram callled Gram Parsons Haunted Nudie Suit.”