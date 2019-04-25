Menu
Jill Greninger, 35, died after accident with a meat grinder. Picture: Facebook
News

Woman dies falling into meat grinder

by Staff writers
25th Apr 2019 6:32 AM

A WOMANwas killed on Monday when she fell inside a commercial meat grinder in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Jill Greninger was operating the machine at Economy Locker Storage Co around 11.40am when she somehow fell into the grinder.

There were no eyewitnesses on hand who saw how she fell but one employee said they heard a noise and then found Greninger's body in the grinder.

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports that it took almost 45 minutes to disassemble the machine and retrieve Greninger's body.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr said the woman had been standing on a set of stairs that was on wheels when she fell.

Mr Kiessling told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that no one witnessed the accident and it's unclear if the woman was "reaching for something in the grinder, which was about (two metres) off the ground".

"This was a horrible accident," Mr Kiessling said.

Greninger's friend Erin Schreffler shared on Facebook that the woman was "an amazing friend and person" who "touched so many lives".

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.

