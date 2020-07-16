Jetstar responds after positive COVID case on Ballina flight

JETSTAR says the airline with work with NSW Health after a passenger on a flight from Melbourne to Ballina returned a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday night.

"We've been advised that a passenger who travelled on 12 July has tested positive, and we will work with NSW Health to follow the necessary contact tracing procedures," a Jetstar spokesperson said.

"The flight was less than 20 per cent full, and NSW Health has confirmed the passenger wore a mask for the duration of their trip and was placed into mandatory quarantine in Ballina, in line with NSW border restrictions.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is always our number one priority and we have extra measures in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of our customers, including enhanced cleaning and masks and sanitizing wipes."

A spokeswoman from Ballina Shire Council, which owns and operates the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, said they had only been made aware of the situation today, "via media outlets including the press conference held at around midday today by Dr Chant (NSW Chief Medical Officer)".

She said airport staff were not at risk, because they had COVID safe work practices in place, including social distancing, hand sanitizers and regular cleaning off public and touch points.

The council said a number of safety measures were in place to ensure those still travelling through the airport were as safe as possible.

"We have a COVID-19 Safe Plan registered with the NSW State Government including measures noted above i.e. social distancing, hand sanitizers and regular cleaning off public and touch points," the council spokeswoman said.

Jetstar temporarily suspended most flights in and out of Victoria last week, with a limited number flights for essential travel only.

During flights, air on board is replaced every five mins.

The air goes through hospital-grade HEPA filters as part of the onboard air conditioning system.