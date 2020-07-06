Menu
Jetstar is reducing flights after the decision to close the border to Victoria. The Northern Star
Jetstar, Qantas 'significantly reducing' flights to NSW

6th Jul 2020 5:10 PM
JETSTAR and Qantas have confirmed they will "significantly reduce" flights to and from Ballina as a result of the decision to close the NSW border to Victoria.

Qantas Group issued a short statement on the matter this afternoon

"Qantas and Jetstar are significantly reducing flights to and from Melbourne following the decision to close the New South Wales border," a spokesperson said.

"We'll continue to operate limited flights for essential travel only."

Even before the border closure, concerns had been raised about "fully booked" flights arriving at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport from Melbourne.

A Facebook page called Keep Melbourne Flights out of Ballina Airport Now was created last week.

But Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright defended the flights at the time. 

"Everyone is concerned, and I've had some people ring me," he said.

"Once you have an airport, you work in agreement with the airlines. Airlines have too much to lose."

More to come.

