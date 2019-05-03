Bigger than Hawaii: $37 flights on sale

Jetstar is taking off with cheap fares. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Jetstar recently stunned Aussie travellers with its return for free sale that saw flyers score half-price flights to Hawaii, Japan and other top destinations.

And now its dropped another epic sale with fares starting from as little as $37 one way.

Savvy travellers looking for a short break at home can grab one-way flights from Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon) from $37, and both Cairns to Sydney and Melbourne to the Whitsundays from $99.

If heading overseas is more your thing, there are sale fares from Sydney to Honolulu from $259, Sydney to Fiji from $179, Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $229 and Perth to Bali from $119.

Hola Hawaii.



Looking for the perfect family holiday? Fiji has you covered. Want to flop and drop? Jump on flights to Hawaii. And if you've done Bali and Thailand, check out the cheap fares to Vietnam, one of the hottest destinations in Asia this year.

Travel dates range from June 2019 through to March 2020 and fares do not include baggage or meals.

The sale starts today and runs until 23.59 (AEST) Tuesday, May 7, unless sold out prior.

Escape to Bali, for less.

SOME OF THE SALE FARES INCLUDE:

•Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $139 one way

•Sydney to Honolulu from $259 one way

•Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $229 one way

•Sydney to Nadi from $179 one way

•Adelaide to Sunshine Coast from $85 one way

•Brisbane to Sydney from $59 one way

•Byron Bay to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $71 one way

•Cairns to Darwin from $109 one way

•Cairns to Perth from $129 one way

•Cairns to Sydney from $99 one way

•Hobart to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $42 one way

•Launceston to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $41 one way

•Gold Coast to Perth from $125 one way

For details or to book visit jetstar.com.

