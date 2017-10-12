Jetstar cheap flights sale $249 to Hawaii

With flights from $249, Hawaii is looking pretty good right now.

It's just been named the world's No.1 favourite beach destination, and now airfares to Hawaii have hit rock bottom.

Jetstar is spruiking $249 flights from Australia to Honolulu as part of its latest sale.

And the good news doesn't end there for Aussies in the market for a beach holiday, with the airline slashing prices on a host of other beach destinations including Queensland, Bali and Singapore.

Flights start from $45 for flights between Sydney and the Gold Coast, Ballina (Byron Bay) or Launceston as part of the sale, which starts today.

Other deals include flights to Bali (from Darwin) from $99 or to Singapore (from Darwin or Perth) from $109.

But the headline act is the fares from $249 from Sydney to Honolulu - as cheap as you'll see.

To put it into context, last year when Jetstar put its Hawaii flights on sale from $259, we thought it was such an impressive deal we thought it was worthy of suggesting readers "drop everything" to score the fare.

Now they've gone one better, with an extra $20 in your pocket for a return flight.

Of course, for that price, checked baggage isn't included. And the first available dates for the Hawaii fares are in mid-January, so if you'll need to think again if you were thinking of travelling during the peak Christmas season.

And as usual, only limited bargain fares are available, with travellers urged to get in quick. The sale runs from 12.01am (AEDT) Thursday, October 12 until 11.59pm on Monday, October 16.

The sale comes as new research from Expedia identifies Hawaii's famous Waikiki as the world's No.1 beach destination on travellers' bucket lists.

The study found Hawaii accommodation was most expensive of the top eight beach destinations frequented by Aussie travellers, making savings on flights all the more attractive to offset the extra costs.

Jetstar's beach sale flights on offer include:

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Sydney from $45

Launceston to Sydney from $45

Ballina Byron to Sydney from $45

Ballina Byron to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $55

Brisbane to Mackay from $49

Newcastle to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $49

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $65

Cairns to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $69

Sunshine Coast to Sydney from $55

Sunshine Coast to Melbourne from $75

Hobart to Sydney from $59

Brisbane to Townsville from $69

Sydney to Townsville from $79

Brisbane to Launceston or Hobart from $85

Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $99

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bali (Denpasar) from $209

Sydney to Denpasar from $219

Perth to Singapore from $109

Darwin to Singapore from $109

Sydney to Honolulu from $249

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $259