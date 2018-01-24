Menu
Jetstar celebrates Australia Day with $35 domestic flights

Jetstar plane comes in to land at Sunshine Coast Airport.
Jetstar plane comes in to land at Sunshine Coast Airport. Warren Lynam
JASMINE BURKE
by

FANCY a quick weekend to Melbourne or Cairns on the cheap?

You're in luck because Jetstar is offering flights around the country starting from $35 as part of their Australia Day sale.

Flights from Ballina Byron to Sydney will hardly put a dent in your pocket at $45.

Travel dates from Ballina Byron to Sydney from $45 range from May 1 - July 4 and July 24 - September 26.

Ballina Byron to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $59 range from July 26 - September 17.

Just up the road at the Gold Coast, holiday goers can fly to Cairns, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle, Melbourne and Sydney for less than a day's pay.

All flight dates range from February to September.

If you have enough annual leave to go to a few places other locations offer flights to Darwin, Townsville, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Hamilton Island and the Whitsunday Coast.

Sale ends Jan 29 11:59pm unless sold out prior.

Head over to jetstar.com.au for details.

Topics:  air flights ballina-byron jetstar northern rivers community

Lismore Northern Star
