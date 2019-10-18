Jetski cops save stubborn kangaroo

POLICE on a jetski have been filmed rescuing a kangaroo from a lake after the marsupial jumped into the water in the ACT yesterday.

The video of the attempted rescue was filmed on the edge of Lake Burleigh Griffin, in front of the International Flag Display in Canberra's Parliamentary Zone, near the High Court of Australia, and was shared yesterday to the Reddit Australia page.

Police officers on a jetski pulled the kangaroo onto their craft in an attempted rescue, and dumped it on the shore in the hopes it would hop to safety. But the animal, possibly spooked by a man in hi-vis who stood by to assist with a rope, promptly jumped back into the water and began again swimming away from the shore.

The short video ended with the officers slowly jetting back towards the marsupial.

Police skiing back out to the roo. Picture: Reddit

The kangaroo leapt from the shore after it was rescued by jet ski police. Picture: Reddit

The spooked kangaroo making a break for it. Picture: Reddit

The kangaroo had jumped into the man-made lake, where the water's edge is concreted and raised from the tideline. This makes it difficult for animals to get out of the water.

Commenters on the post joked the marsupial might have been attempting its own rescue.

"What's that skip, there's a kid in the water?" one commenter joked, referencing the classic Aussie show Skippy.

Some said the animal should be left to swim, pointing out kangaroos are "good swimmers" that use their "muscular tail" in the water.

"Obviously wants to get to the other side! Kangaroos are great swimmers," another said.

"Feet like flippers," another said.

Others were simply intrigued by the officer's vehicle.

"I wanna be a jetski cop," another commenter said.

ACT Police told news.com.au that after the camera stopped rolling, the roo was again rescued and taken back to the bush.

"ACT Water Police officers were alerted to a kangaroo in the Central Basin of Lake Burley Griffin," a spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Officers rescued the kangaroo from the lake, and handed it to parks workers who relocated the kangaroo to a bushland location."