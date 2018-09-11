Jet boat on water 14 minutes after emergency call

THE Ballina Jet Boat Rescue crews showed their impressive response times after receiving an emergency call late last night.

Crews were called at 11.08pm after it was reported that a person had jumped off Missingham Bridge at Ballina.

The boat was on the water just 14 minutes later, at 11.22pm, and the crew started their strategic search towards the river mouth with the outgoing tide.

"Did several sweeps using spotlights and FLIR (thermal imaging cameras) before being stood down around 12.15pm as POI (person of interest) had been located elsewhere," the jet boat reported on their Facebook page.

"Good response time, good search techniques, good knowledge of river and currents, good outcome.

"Visibility very good and saw two stingrays and a shark whilst searching.

"Swimming/boating busy season upon us. Stay safe on the water."

It is understood the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to the search, but was then called off.