Jessica Mauboy confirms engagement with beach snaps

Singer Jessica Mauboy will marry her boyfriend of 10 years, the couple confirming the engagement by posting a series of images on social media.

Themeli Magripilis shared a happy snap of Mauboy lying on a pebbled beach on the island of Kalymnos, Greece, showing off a large diamond engagement ring.

The couple are three weeks into a month-long romantic European holiday.

"My paradise," Magripilis wrote on Instagram, prompting dozens of congratulatory messages.

A source close to the couple confirmed: "Jess is extremely happy, Themeli is the love of her life."

Magripilis and Mauboy, 30, met on a dance floor in Darwin when she was 18.

Mauboy, who competed in Australian Idol in 2006, has previously spoken of her desire to get married and have children with Magripilis, who works in construction and is a keen football and fishing fan.

They have however previously denied reports of an engagement.

Engaged: Themeli Magripilis and Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Richard Dobson

The first nine or so years of their relationship were long distance with Mauboy based in Sydney and her boyfriend in Darwin. They moved in together three years ago when he relocated to Sydney.

Magripilis has been a grounding force in Mauboy's life as her career has soared from strength to strength.

"It doesn't feel real to be honest," Mauboy told Confidential in 2016.

"Honestly, I just didn't think it was possible with my kind of lifestyle, with my travelling, with my moving around, with my industry making me feel like it is all about me. It is not now, it is both of us, an equal partnership and he is physically here."

In April, Mauboy told Nova breakfast radio duo Fitzy and Wippa the pair had spoken about marriage but were not at that point engaged.

"We're not engaged," she said.

Getting married: Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

"There has been conversations about it, like walking down the aisle and doing the whole thing - but not yet."

Sunday, a song featuring on Mauboy's current album, Hilda, was inspired by a heated argument with Magripilis.

"It's great, a song came out of it. This disagreement started on a Saturday night and trailed into Sunday, it really beat up my Sunday," she said of the song.

"After (writing the song), I asked him to come pick me up after work and I was like, 'I just wrote an amazing song, it's so fiery'. He asked, 'What did you write about?' I told him and he was (shocked)."

Jessica Mauboy met Magripilis on a dance floor in Darwin when she was 18.