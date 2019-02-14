Jessica Maree is ready to face the music

AFTER a period of silence, it's time for Jessica Maree to face the music. Or to play it.

For three months, Northern Rivers singer songwriter Jessica didn't touch her guitar, barely listened to music and she didn't perform live at all.

"I came to realise that I was putting so much pressure (and) expectation on myself as an artist that I no longer enjoyed the process of creativity," she remembered.

"It wasn't freeing or expressive any more."

At this time she began to play piano, ukulele and write poetry.

"Learning these new skills excited me and helped me reinvent myself," she said.

"I aim to include piano and ukulele in some upcoming shows later in the year."

The young singer songwriter describes her music as folk fusion, blending blues riffs, jazz harmony and country melodies as the vital components of her songs.

"I draw a lot of influence from Joni Mitchell's angelic vocals and poetic lyrics," she said.

"Australian singer songwriters such as The Waifs, Paul Kelly and Kasey Musgraves also resonate strongly with my hearty acoustic sound and talk of coastlines and countrysides.

"In regards to a second EP, it is only in the very early stages of writing and this year I aim to refine my music by collaborating, performing at diverse events and venues before making a record and body of art I can truly be proud of."

Jessica Maree grew up on a 10 acre farm in Bexhill, near Lismore.

At around age 12, she began getting guitar lessons from her neighbour, musician Phil Levy.

"I used to climb under barbwire and electric fences, and through a horse paddock once a week for years just to have my weekly guitar lesson," she said.

"One of my earliest experiences in music was performing down at the local open mic night at Eltham Pub.

"It was the first time I sung an original song live and I remember the overwhelming adrenaline rush and buzz I felt during and after.

"I was apart of a female duo in High School called Mayberry. We played at every possible school showcase, busked at the local Lismore Carboot Markets on weekends and won a spot playing at Byron Bay Bluesfest in the busking competition.

At age 16, Jessica I moved to Evans Head and began transitioning into a solo artist.

"I was now 45 minutes away from my friends and creativity was an outlet for my isolation," she said.

In 2015, after completing year 12, she moved to Brisbane to study music at JMC Academy.

"This move was a leap of faith to turn a passion into a career," she said

"After studying, I moved back to my family home and spent the next six months of 2018 away from the city, digesting everything that had happened academically and emotionally over the last two years."