‘Clinical anxiety’ rules Hogan out of Round 1

Jesse Hogan has been ruled out of Fremantle’s Round 1 game against North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images.

Jesse Hogan will not play for Fremantle this weekend as he continues to battle anxiety.

The star forward - who was traded from Melbourne at the end of last season - was drinking on Saturday night and missed training on Sunday.

There is no time frame on his return.

"Jesse will not be available for selection for Sunday's game against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium while he focuses on his personal management of clinical anxiety," Dockers football boss Peter Bell said.

"The club has been aware of Jesse's clinical anxiety and has wrapped the appropriate support measures around him and will continue to do so.

"Jesse continues to train very hard on the training track and he will continue to train with the team, but his clinical anxiety can lead to him making poor decisions around alcohol consumption and, therefore, impact his health and wellbeing.

"Jesse made poor choices around alcohol consumption on Saturday evening prior to our training run at Optus Stadium on Sunday and as a result he did not take part in training.

"Jesse's circumstances have been shared with club leaders and the player leadership group.

"The club and our playing group are united in continuing to provide all the necessary ongoing support to Jesse, and we are not putting a time frame on his return to playing."

Bell said there has been "no interaction or dialogue with the police" over what occurred on Saturday night and Hogan is not battling any physical injuries.

Bell refused to comment on whether the Dockers were aware of any mental health issues when Hogan was recruited, or how long the forward had been suffering clinical anxiety.

He said the club was committed to "extensive" and ongoing support for Hogan, with "genuine care".

"Jesse is a quality player. What is important for him is that he's in a physical and mental state to be able to play week after week, and that's what we'll continue to support him with," Bell said.

"We have depth in our playing list, particularly with the key forwards and I know the guys will support Jesse first and foremost and they're excited to take on the Roos on Sunday."

Bell said the club was "doing everything possible for Jesse".

"We're confident that very soon he will be in a physical and mental state to get out there and do his best and show the Fremantle public the reputation that he has in football is well deserved," he said.

Hogan's former coach Paul Roos said most clubs would have rules in place surrounding drinking alcohol one week out from the season.

Hogan arrived at Fremantle training on Sunday morning and was not in a "condition to train".

The 24-year-old has endured a horror 24 months which included the death of his father and a diagnosis of testicular cancer.

League chief executive Gillon McLachlan said he was aware of the situation.

"I got a call from the Fremantle CEO about an hour ago," McLachlan said on Fox Footy on Monday night.

"I don't know all the ins and outs but I know what Jesse's challenges are."

People seeking help for mental health problems can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or Kid's Helpline on 1800 55 1800