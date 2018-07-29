Jes chillin' with the food trucks

DESIGN COLLECTIVE CREATIVES: Matt Whalley and Kat Creasey very happy with the first Lismore Food Truck Festival.

LISMORE locals got to chill-out with the food trucks at the inaugural Food Truck Festival held in superb conditions at the Lismore Turf Club on Saturday.

Organised by Design Collective couple Kat Creasey and Matt Whalley, up to 6000 people took advantage of the glorious sunny day to spread a picnic blanket on the grass and sample the wares of dozens of food trucks.

Based in Springbrook QLD the couple have taken their food truck bonanza to Ballina three times but never to Lismore. They now have Kyogle in their sights.

"We found that many of the people that came to Ballina were from Lismore,'' Matt said.

The couple decided to open the Festival for seven hours instead of the usual five.

"People don't like lines and we don't want them to be rushed,'' Kat said.

"We want them to be super-chilled.”

Turf Club bar manager Daniel Kedraika had ten staff operating two bars on the day.

"Its just a good turn-out,'' Daniel said.