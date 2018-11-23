JERSEYSOUT: Social media flooded with tributes to Cam

Sunshine Coast residents have flooded social media with #jerseysout to honour Cameron Frewer on the day of his funeral.

THE Sunshine Coast community has united to remember cycling safety advocate, husband and father, Cameron Frewer, on the day of his funeral.

As part of the Sunshine Coast Daily's Unite for Cam campaign, we asked residents to post photos of their cycling jerseys to remember Mr Frewer.

Proud cyclists have flooded social media with #jerseysout, with jerseys being displayed across the region.

"We ride, we have families, we are calm in the saddle and behind the wheel," Multi Sport Mecca wrote on Instagram.

"We are fathers, sons, mothers and daughters, and we ask for everyone to be patient," user A Small Tri Journey wrote.

"As the community mourns another loss, the message is simple: respect human life #jerseysout," Grant Cunning wrote.

"I am a cyclist, a mother and patient with others on the road. For Cameron Frewer, and all the other cyclists who have not been shown due respect on the roads," Lorrae Carr wrote.

Mr Frewer was killed on November 5, when he was hit by a car while cycling on Caloundra Rd.

He left behind his wife, Catherine, and their three children, Lachlan, 15, Oscar, 11, and Heidi, 8.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family, "who have just lost their everything". It's raised almost $26,000 in just 16 days.

Queensland Police are still searching for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, as the forensic crash unit continues its investigation.

Mr Frewer will be farewelled today in a public celebration of his life and tireless work in promoting road safety awareness.

The family have asked for donations to be made to Bicycle Queensland, rather than flowers, and want people to come dressed in colourful outfits or their cycling jerseys.

The funeral will be held at 2pm at the Gregson and Weight Chapel at Caloundra.