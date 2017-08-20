Jerky with a twist, thanks to Local Legends

YUMMY SNACK: New flavours of jerky to hit stores on October.

JERKY fans rejoice - the meat snack market is alive and well with new flavours in the line-up.

Casino-based company Local Legends is pushing boundaries and shaking up consumer perception of the conventional snack.

The snackfood company is set to offer two exciting new ranges of non-traditional jerky flavours throughout Coles this October.

Rather than beefing up stocks of their Original Beef Jerky they have instead opted to diversify by developing quirky flavours that capitalise on untapped niche markets.

Local Legend's National Sales Manager, Michael Langtry, says that appealing to new customers means creating two thrilling new flavours that are unique to the Local Legends brand.

"Our Asian-inspired Char Siu Pork Jerky offers consumers a tasty twist on our traditional Beef Jerky and is a snack like no other on the shelf,” Mr. Langtry said.

Cconsumers constantly on the search for their much-needed burst of protein will be pleased to know there's a protein-packed jerky also on the way.

"We are proud to deliver a flavoursome snack that pushes boundaries and still maintains the high protein, low fat ratio that Local Legends is known for,” he said.

Other flavours inclice Nice N Spicy Jerky, a punchy variation on the traditional beef jerky, and the Bulgogi Jerky, a Korean BBQ style.

Local Legends jerky snacks are available in selected Coles, Woolworths and IGA stores.