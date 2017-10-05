Jerky employs action-packed marketing technique

Local Legends are gaining large brand recognition with powerful messaging and growing popularity of their new Legends Society, a group of elite and aspiring athletes who share a mutual love of living every day; hard and fast.

IT'S an unlikely partnership, but hungry athletes are behind a social media campaign to promote jerky.

The Casino-based company Local Legends has launched Legends Society - a group of elite and aspiring athletes who share a mutual love of living every day; hard and fast - and is made up of hand-picked adventurers to show jerky is the body fuel snack of choice.

Local Legends CEO, Don Nisbet, said his company, who produce high in protein and low in fat jerky, (sold throughout Australian supermarkets), developed The Legends Society to connect and collaborate with key influencers that can help drive brand awareness through their social media content.

"By connecting with social influencers who share that active legends lifestyle, we will be able to develop unique and engaging content, reach new audiences and drive brand engagement unlike any other jerky product on the market,” Mr. Nisbet said.

The Legends Society is currently made up of hand-picked surfers, skaters, BMX Riders and adventurers from around Australia, with more than 170,000 Instagram followers at their fingertips.

The selected athletes receive Local Legends snacks and merchandise in which they upload social media content - such as pictures on top of Mt Coolum tucking into some jerky, or footage surfing inside a Snapper barrel with The Legends Society board sticker visible.

Professional Scooter Rider and Legends Society Ambassador, Jackson Bartlett, is approaching his new-found partnership the same way he goes into an air at the skate park - with no fear and great enthusiasm.

"I'm pumped to be part of the Local Legends crew and am really looking forward to some great adventures ahead,” Mr Bartlett said.

The choice of marketing tactic undertaken by Local Legends would traditionally not be associated with beef jerky, but couldn't be more "on brand” for its products Local Legends Marketing Manager, Michael Langtry said.

"We use only the finest and leanest cuts of premium Australian meat in our jerky, containing a hefty dose of protein and just over 10 grams per serving; plus, supply key vitamins and minerals,” Mr. Langtry said.

"With these young, lively brand ambassadors endorsing our product, it yields a whole new generation of consumers for jerky and communicates our message of healthy living - which is what Local Legends and our Legends Society is all about.”

Visit www.locallegendsjerky.com.au for the inside scoop on The Legends Society and full list of Local Legends jerky stockists.