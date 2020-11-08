Menu
Celebrities emotional reactions to the Biden Harris historic win
Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence’s wild celebration

by Charis Chang and Ben Graham
8th Nov 2020 2:32 PM

Celebrities have expressed joy and gratitude as the news of Joe Biden's successful run for the White House was confirmed.

But Jennifer Lawrence may have taken the prize for the most wild celebration, as she ran through the streets of Boston, headbanging in her PJs.

She has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump over the years despite growing up in a Republican household.

However, the 30-year-old Oscar winner still opened up about how Trump's election "changed everything."

"This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand," she said in a recent interview. "I don't want to support a president who supports white supremacists."

Model Chrissy Teigen, who Trump once described as musician John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife" tweeted of hearing the news: "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once".

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who was also embroiled in a feud with Mr Trump, tweeted: "bye don you creepy con".

Singer Cher, another celebrity who has been insulted by Mr Trump, said she had been jumping on her bed crying. She later followed up with a tweet saying she wouldn't post horrible pictures and cartoons of Mr Trump out of respect for Mr Biden.

 

 

 

 

 

Rosie O'Donnell's response was short but not sweet.

 

 

Cher celebrated but said she wouldn't post "horrible photos and cartoons" of Mr Trump out of respect for Joe.

 

 

 


celebrities editors picks jennifer lawrence us presidential election 2020

