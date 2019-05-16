‘Can’t beat me’: Horn crushes Tszyu fight plan

Jeff Horn celebrates after beating Anthony Mundine on November 30 last year in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Jeff Horn celebrates after beating Anthony Mundine on November 30 last year in Brisbane. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

JEFF Horn says Tim Tszyu's weaknesses have been exposed in his Australian title victory over Joel Camilleri on Wednesday night, and there is no chance the Sydney boxer is ready for a showdown with him just yet.

Sitting ringside, Horn noted that Tszyu was vulnerable to the right hook - Camilleri opened a cut under his left eye with one in the second round - and believed he would blow away the 24-year-old rising star.

"He definitely got found out a little bit with the overhand rights, Camilleri was landing constantly on his especially at the start of the fight, so he's there's to be hit at the moment, Tim," Horn said.

"He's got to learn to get off his head off the centre.""I fight a little bit similar in the way Camilleri does - I reckon just a little bit better," Horn added.

"He definitely showed holes in Tim's game, where he was able to hit him with."

Joel Camilleri lands a punch on Tim Tszyu during their super welterweight title bout. Picture: AAP

Horn's cutting appraisal came after Tszyu (13-0, 10KO) declared the Brisbane pugilist was "in his own little world" and panned his technique.

"I don't think he's the best boxer, he's just got an awkward style," Tszyu said of Horn after his unanimous points victory to become Australia's new super-welterweight champion.

"Horn is in his own little world, actually.

"As soon as Horn calls my manager Glen (Jennings) or (promoter) Matty Rose, let's talk.

"We're not going to approach him, because I know he's going to run out of options sometime soon, and when he runs out of those options, he'll know who to call."

Despite Horn’s criticisms, Tszyu was a convincing winner on Wednesday. Picture: AAP

Horn (19-1-1, 13KO) doubts Tszyu's team has any interest in fighting him next.

"It's a future fight, those guys know already - they've named a fight plan to get to me because they know they're not ready right now," Horn said.

"That would be a loss in his career and I don't think they want that just yet.

"Even though his dad is confident he could beat me - yes, he possibly could beat me in the future - but he can't right now.

"It's a massive fight; Tszyu versus Horn, or Horn versus Tszyu, however you want to say it, it's a massive fight for Australian boxing.

"It could happen in the future, it would be interesting to see what these guys did on Main Event because Tszyu has got that name, he's got that surname that puts him up there.

"I've seen some of his dad's fights. He was extraordinary; so explosive, so fast.

"I see Tim doesn't quite have what his dad has, but he definitely has the power if he can connect."

Horn is looking for his next fight to be in September, while Tszyu could return to the ring in August against Michael Zerafa.