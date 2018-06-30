The rematch fight Jeff Horn wants most

Jeff Horn celebrates victory after winning the WBO welterweight world title against Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium in 2017. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

FRESH off the plane, Jeff Horn has given an outlook on his boxing future following his loss to Terence Crawford earlier this month.

The 30-year-old arrived back in Brisbane on Thursday morning after holidaying in Canada following his loss in Las Vegas on June 10 (Australian time).

Well known for starting out as a teacher before his star rose in the world of boxing, the Stretton Boxing Club member said he would lean on the resilience he had learnt in the classroom.

"I wouldn't be a good teacher out there if I quit straight away after losing," said Horn, who reiterated his plan to retire at the age of 35.

"It is frustrating not having that belt anymore, or at least the title of that belt, but there are future opportunities out there.

Jeff and Jo Horn went to Lake Louise, Canada, to holiday.

"(Crawford) is a great fighter but I felt like I was slightly off. But that could have been him fighting in a way that put me off.

"I would love to at least test that theory and go up against him again."

Horn may well get his wish, with a Crawford rematch one of a number of possibilities for the Acacia Ridge resident.

A second bout with Filipino Manny Pacquiao, whom Horn defeated at Suncorp Stadium last year to become world champion, or an all-Aussie affair with Anthony Mundine are also among the possibilities.

"Probably the Pacquiao fight is the highest on my list because everyone reckons I didn't win that fight - I would love to do it again," Horn said.

Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford battle in Las Vegas earlier this month. Picture: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

A bout against "The Man" Mundine would mean a backtrack for Horn's camp after promoter Dean Lonergan said, following the Crawford match-up, a contest against Mundine for Horn appealed to him "like six cups of warm sick".

Horn's trainer, Glenn Rushton, said the Mundine option was very much on the table but, like his charge, had his eyes ultimately fixed on rematches against Pacquiao and Crawford.

Jeff Horn’s trainer, Glenn Rushton, talks with media the day after Horn’s loss to Crawford. Picture: Peter Wallis

"My long-term goal is to bring Terence Crawford back down under within two years," Rushton said.

"I'll have a lot of sleepless nights about that until we right that wrong.

"I believe Pacquiao wins (his next fight) and I'd dearly love to say to Pacquiao, 'Well listen, let's fight again back down here, let's have the rematch now you've got the world title, let's fight you for your WBO world title.'

"I think that's a fight the people here in Australia would love to get behind."