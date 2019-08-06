Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Jeff Bezos sells $US2.8b of Amazon stock

6th Aug 2019 6:14 PM

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos offloaded $US990 million ($A1.5 billion) worth of shares in the company on Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $US2.8 billion ($A4.1 billion).

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $US1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced trading plan.

Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $US37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

More Stories

amazon amazon stock jeff bezos stock market

Top Stories

    The Lennox woman who's drawn the attention of the Royals

    premium_icon The Lennox woman who's drawn the attention of the Royals

    News Royals Harry and Meghan give rare backing to Lennox woman

    After 600 games in 40 years stalwart hangs up his boots

    premium_icon After 600 games in 40 years stalwart hangs up his boots

    AFL Lismore Swans player emotional ahead of final game

    Three injured in multi-vehicle crash near Ballina

    premium_icon Three injured in multi-vehicle crash near Ballina

    Breaking A man has suffered a suspected spinal injury in the incident

    Byron's disco dong may be doomed: Opinion

    premium_icon Byron's disco dong may be doomed: Opinion

    News But councillor appeals for detractors to 'put down your pitchforks'