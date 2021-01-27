Jealous mum crashed car with kids inside

A TOWNSVILLE mother who purposely crashed her car with her children inside amid a jealous range has fronted court.

The 33 year old lost control after she saw her husband driving with another woman.

She faced the Townsville Magistrates Court in January where she pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Madsen said police were dispatched to attend a car crash on Pallarenda Rd on October 30, last year.

He said officers arrived at the scene where they found two children inside an Toyota Kluger with "extensive damage".

A second vehicle at the scene was also damaged.

Witnesses saw the Kluger swerve into the wrong lane with the woman behind the wheel, before it "deliberately" collided with the other car.

Sgt Madsen said a fight broke out between the pair in the moments after the crash and at one stage she jumped in the path of her husband's moving car.

Sgt Madsen said the offending was particularly serious as the woman crashed deliberately with her children, aged five and one, in the car.

Defence solicitor Nick Laidlaw of Strategic Lawyers tendered character references and an apology letter from his client to the court.

He said the woman, who is a support worker, was born in Papua New Guinea and relocated to Australia a number of years ago for her husband's job.

Because of the incident, he said she had not been able to continue in the role which required her to drive to meet clients.

"This was obviously a visceral reaction based on the fact that her husband had been engaging in an extramarital affair at the time," he said.

"Thankfully no injuries were sustained.

"It is clear she holds sincere remorse for her actions."

Mr Laidlaw said since the incident, the couple had attended counselling through their church to amend their marriage.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan told the woman her impulse decision endangered her children.

"You need to understand that even if you are very upset if you deliberately collide another car to cause a crash it is going to be punished significantly because that type of behaviour is highly dangerous," she said.

"It must have been absolutely terrifying for your children.

"It could have been worse."

In sentencing, Ms Keegan said she took into account the woman's limited criminal history and remorse.

She was sentenced to three months jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

She was barred from driving for the next six months.

Originally published as Jealous mum crashed car with kids inside