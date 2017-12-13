Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Jazz hands! Bangalow wins big at theatre awards

The cast of Bangalow Theatre Company's Chicago.
The cast of Bangalow Theatre Company's Chicago. Brad Sawatzki
Javier Encalada
by

BANGALOW Theatre Company received four awards at last night's Palmie Awards.

The annual Gold Coast Area Theatre Awards, also known as The Palmies, include community theatre productions from the Northern Rivers.

Ballina Players and Bangalow Theatre Company received a number of nominations for their 2017 productions but it was the Bangalow troupe that scored the wins.

The first award was for Bangalow resident Anouska Gammon for Best Choreographer for the company's recent production of Chicago.

Bangalow Theatre Company's Kate Foster won Best Director of a Community Theatre Musical or Musical Revue for Little Shop of Horrors.

Graeme Speed won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Musical also for Little Shop of Horrors.

Bangalow Theatre Company's Julia Keast received the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role In a Community Theatre Musical for Chicago.

The ceremony was held at the Arts Centre Gold Coast and music theatre and TV personality Rob Mills was the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Related Items

Topics:  bangalow theatre company gold coast theatre awards northern rivers entertainment palmies 2017

Lismore Northern Star
Lismore council told to be more like Richmond Valley

Lismore council told to be more like Richmond Valley

PLANS for a $90 million expansion of Lismore Shopping Square are back on the table, as Kevin Hogan urges the council to stop talking about "fluffy things".

Council backs down on paid parking decision

ANGRY RESIDENTS: Police talk to local residents protesting against paid parking in Bangalow.

"We are actually investigating with council"

$100m cannabis facility to work with world-class researchers

PUF Ventures Australia has announced plans for a major medicinal cannabis research partnership.

"Significant medical potential" of new partnership at Casino

Nooooo....not Santa again!

I WILL NOT FLIPPIN' SMILE!!!!

"My two year old despises Santa. Will not have a bar of him”

Local Partners