Aussie woman takes out Playboy Mexico mag cover

Gold Coast woman Jaylene Cook has been named Mexico Playmate of the Year. Photos by Josh Shaw

JAYLENE Cook and Josh Shaw have been dating for three years. They travel together, run a business together and live together - but this is definitely not your average couple.

Jaylene has recently been crowned Playboy Mexico Playmate of the Year after winning a votes based competition, which landed her a saucy cover shoot - the first Australian to have the privilege.

And in a couple's shoot with a twist, Josh took the raunchy pics that Playboy used for her cover and spread.

Jaylene said she doesn't get nervous about the photos Josh takes or that the world will see them.

Playboy model Jaylene Cook with photographer boyfriend Josh Shaw

"We take photographs to document our travels, adventures and special moments together - not with an aim to please or share them with others.

"We are in our zone, just the two of us, embracing the surroundings and enjoying each others company with other people the last thing on our mind."

The couple's penchant for exotic, outside the box photo shoots gained international notoriety when Jaylene posed nude at the top of a New Zealand peak, which turned out to be a sacred Maori mountain.

They apologised at the time, saying they didn't realise the significance.

The pair will soon head off to Mexico for their press tour and public signings with Playboy Mexico where they plan to spend several months exploring Central America and the Caribbean in the new year.

Who knows what cheeky photos they will come up with along the way.