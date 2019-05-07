Jay is on his way with golf

Ballina golfer Jay Mackenzie finished fifth in the NKW Group Morobe Open tournament at Papua New Guinea.

BALLINA golfer Jay Mackenzie came fifth in the NKW Group Morobe Open event in the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-am series.

He finished the four-day tournament at Lae Golf Club in Papua New Guinea eight shots behind Queensland champion Brett Rankin at 4-under par with a score of 272.

Mackenzie was the leader after the first round of the competition when he shot an 8-under par score of 64.

The 20-year-old posted his lowest professional score since entering the top ranks at the end of last year.

"I hit my driver really well and I didn't miss a green out there,” Mackenzie said.

"My lines off the tee were perfect, I only missed the one fairway for the day, that was on the 15th hole where I finished just in the light rough.”

He went on for another 8-under par score in the second round and was sitting in second position on 11-under par 202 heading into the final round.

"I knew the greens were holding well which gave me confidence with my ball striking and I putted well which keep me in it,” Mackenzie said.

Rankin fired a 3-under par 69 in the final round for a tournament total of 20-under par 264 to claim victory by four shots.

"I felt I was in control of the tournament throughout the day,” Rankin said.

"I knew I just needed to shoot in the 60's today and that would be good enough to win the event.

"This is my seventh trip up here and I must say the course is getting better with each year.

"The conditions were heavy in the first couple of rounds following all the rain but the course was fantastic and full credit to all involved.”