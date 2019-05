Braddon Butler is accused of being involved in the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007 at Airlie Beach. Pictured, Jay Brogden.

THE case against a man accused over the 2007 killing of Jay Brogden at Airlie Beach has been transferred to Mackay Magistrates Court.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler, who was extradited from Sydney, was charged with murder last month as part of an ongoing police investigation.

The matter will be mentioned in Mackay on June 26. Mr Butler remains in custody and his appearance will not be required.