Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Crime

Man's jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

by Brayden Heslehurst, Kara Sonter
6th May 2020 7:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a scary roadside altercation in Brisbane's southeast last week which resulted in another man's jaw being broken.

Queensland Police were investigating after a dispute between two drivers in Burbank on April 29, where a 20-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

A man and his female passenger were in his Toyota Hilux utility, driving behind a grey Prado allegedly bearing false plates on Valley Way at Mount Cotton at 1.40pm.

The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police
The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police

Both vehicles drove a short distance before they pulled over to the side of the road at Burbank.

The driver of the Prado then allegedly exited his vehicle and walked over to the utility driver and punched him in the face with the impact breaking the man's jaw in two places.

The Prado driver allegedly came back to the utility and kicked the driver's door shut, causing a large dent in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old Russell Island man will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court tomorrow after being charged with grievous bodily harm, wilful damage and unlicensed driving.

Originally published as Jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

crime road rage violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        premium_icon Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        News THE Evans Head community is rallying to support each other during a “horrible” time.

        ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        premium_icon ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        Sport NRRRL rallies around club after fire rips through their building

        PHOTOS: Divers search marina for missing woman

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search marina for missing woman

        News Police divers have been called in to search the marina.

        Rainbow lorikeets are dropping like flies from the sky

        premium_icon Rainbow lorikeets are dropping like flies from the sky

        Environment A bird killing 'toxic event' only seems to be 'only getting worse'