Fun, friendship Day’s keys to Masters glory

NEW clubs, new caddie, a trusty old yardage book and those same Augusta chills are Jason Day's recipe for Masters success.

The Queenslander has put together a preparation package he believes has him perfectly placed to absorb the pressure that comes with his ferocious pursuit of a green jacket, and also have enough fun to make it happen.

He's shelved the clubs he used to win at Torrey Pines in January, but stuck with the caddie, childhood friend, Rika Batibasaga and reached out to former mentor Col Swatton for the "magic numbers" he put together in seven previous Augusta efforts to aid the new combination this week.

But beyond having downloaded the right data, Day believes that in Batibasaga he has the man to help him hit the right mental notes as they combat what plenty believe is the toughest test in golf.

Jason Day is determined to make an impression at Augusta this week.

"This week we won't go over the numbers because I know how thorough Colin is with being here, but having Rika on the bag this week, I think hopefully that will make things a little bit more light out there for me and a little bit more fun," Day said.

"Because over the last few years it's been more of a grind trying to get that win because a lot of people have come up to me and said: This is your year, this is your year, you're going to win one.

"And that can add a little bit more pressure. So hopefully I have my good close buddy out there with me and we can make things a little less stressful and go out there and have fun."

Twelve months ago Day hit Augusta with the weight of the world on his shoulders, as his mother battled cancer, which she has since overcome.

He still finished tied 22nd and with an Augusta record that doesn't include a finish worse than 28th in six starts (he withdrew in the second round in 2012 with an ankle injury) the 30-year-old knows a Masters win is there for the taking.

He also knows this version is the most anticipated in years, with the best players in the world in winning form all at the same time, which makes his takes that much harder.

"There's just so many guys that can play well and win. And there's guys that you wouldn't even expect that you go, man, I forgot about him, and you know that he's a great player," day said.

"There's not really too many big finish anymore. There's like just a lot of medium large fish that are just trying to chomp at each other."

The chomping gets harder this week too, because the prize is greater than just a major championship.

It's that thing Day does his best not to think about every night when he goes to sleep, that life-changing moment he has to forget about, if he wants to make it happen.

Jason Day broke through for his maiden major in 2015, claiming the PGA Championship.

" You sit there and sleep thinking about winning the Green Jacket and winning the Masters and playing great golf and in front of millions of fans that are watching," he said.

"It's hard to get out of your head sometimes, but you know that this is my 11th year on the tour … I understand that Thursday's first shot is a long way from Sunday's last shot and there's a lot of golf that happens in between that.

"It's all about just managing yourself the best can you and not trying to take yourself out of the tournament.

"If you give yourself a shot, then that's the glory that comes with it, and then you're in the history books. "